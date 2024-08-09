Previous
Face (9) by rensala
Candid on the London underground today for the word of the day
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Phil Howcroft ace
cracking piercings
August 9th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A super candid, and a great "face" for the day's word ! fav
August 9th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Wonderful portrait
August 9th, 2024  
