Photo 686
Facets (10)
My engagement ring - bit tricky taking the shot with one hand
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2469
photos
174
followers
195
following
679
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
684
881
882
899
685
900
686
883
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
10th August 2024 3:58pm
Tags
b&w
,
ring
,
facets
,
august24words
Mags
ace
Wonderful capture for the word!
August 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Look at those beautiful facets.
August 10th, 2024
