Photo 687
Patterns (11)
This cute little ladybird landed on my hubby’s suit jacket yesterday - he was wearing a pinky striped shirt - all of which produced some lovely patterns
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Tags
patterns
,
ladybird
,
august24words
Diana
ace
How lucky, wonderful capture and processing.
August 11th, 2024
