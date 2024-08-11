Previous
Patterns (11) by rensala
This cute little ladybird landed on my hubby’s suit jacket yesterday - he was wearing a pinky striped shirt - all of which produced some lovely patterns
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Renee Salamon

Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana ace
How lucky, wonderful capture and processing.
August 11th, 2024  
