Previous
Nature & Art by rensala
Photo 988

Nature & Art

On the left, a leaf from my Peacock plant, on the right paper cut by Lis Costa https://www.jaggedart.com/artists/32-lis-costa/overview/
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
270% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
A really lovely combination…
November 11th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how pretty
November 11th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Ooh that is rather lovely
November 11th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely combination of patterns
November 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting link.
November 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise