Photo 988
Nature & Art
On the left, a leaf from my Peacock plant, on the right paper cut by Lis Costa
https://www.jaggedart.com/artists/32-lis-costa/overview/
11th November 2024
11th Nov 24
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
nature
art
collage
Beverley
ace
A really lovely combination…
November 11th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how pretty
November 11th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ooh that is rather lovely
November 11th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely combination of patterns
November 11th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Interesting link.
November 11th, 2024
