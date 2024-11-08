Sign up
Previous
Photo 985
Happy Flamingo Friday
Loving those feathers! Captured at the Zurich Zoo
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
5
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2715
photos
176
followers
193
following
269% complete
View this month »
978
979
980
981
982
983
984
985
Latest from all albums
981
966
982
983
967
968
984
985
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2024 9:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
zoo
,
flamingo
Diana
ace
Yay, happy flamingo Friday Renee! Gorgeous feathers and colour, I have not seen that before.
November 8th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
November 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
Nice and fluffy!
November 8th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Great!
November 8th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my , isn't she so pretty - Happy weekend to you too !
November 8th, 2024
