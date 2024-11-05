Sign up
Photo 982
Huddled
The environment created in this area of the Zurich Zoo is Semien Mountains with typical animal and plant species of the Ethiopian Highlands, the home of the Geladas.
5th November 2024
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2024 9:52am
b&w
monkeys
zoo
gelada
Wylie
they certainly are huddled, was it cold?
November 5th, 2024
Dione Giorgio
Beautifu b&w shot. They do look happily huddled on groups.
November 5th, 2024
Mags
Aww! Cute capture.
November 5th, 2024
Beverley
Lovely cute shot
November 5th, 2024
