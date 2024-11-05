Previous
Huddled by rensala
Huddled

The environment created in this area of the Zurich Zoo is Semien Mountains with typical animal and plant species of the Ethiopian Highlands, the home of the Geladas.
Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
269% complete

Wylie ace
they certainly are huddled, was it cold?
November 5th, 2024  
Dione Giorgio
Beautifu b&w shot. They do look happily huddled on groups.
November 5th, 2024  
Mags ace
Aww! Cute capture.
November 5th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Lovely cute shot
November 5th, 2024  
