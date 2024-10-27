Sign up
Photo 977
Keeping your eye on the ball
This young man was juggling 5 balls in the park this afternoon
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
Renee Salamon
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
Photo Details
Tags
juggler
Susan Wakely
ace
5 balls is quite a skill.
October 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
Well captured.
October 27th, 2024
Monica
Wow!
October 27th, 2024
william wooderson
ace
I have a lot of admiration for anyone who can juggle - it takes a lot of focus and very good spatial awareness. I can't manage even two balls!
October 27th, 2024
