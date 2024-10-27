Previous
Keeping your eye on the ball by rensala
Photo 977

Keeping your eye on the ball

This young man was juggling 5 balls in the park this afternoon
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
267% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
5 balls is quite a skill.
October 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
Well captured.
October 27th, 2024  
Monica
Wow!
October 27th, 2024  
william wooderson ace
I have a lot of admiration for anyone who can juggle - it takes a lot of focus and very good spatial awareness. I can't manage even two balls!
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise