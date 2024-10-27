Previous
Autumn Leaves in Water (27) by rensala
Autumn Leaves in Water (27)

The stream in our local park is remarkably low in water with all the rain we’ve had
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Barb ace
Pretty autumn capture!
October 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Nice ripple on the water. We were reading yesterday that local river beds are drying up because the water is being used inappropriately.
October 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
A beautiful perspective.
October 27th, 2024  
