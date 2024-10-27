Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 961
Autumn Leaves in Water (27)
The stream in our local park is remarkably low in water with all the rain we’ve had
27th October 2024
27th Oct 24
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2700
photos
175
followers
193
following
263% complete
View this month »
954
955
956
957
958
959
960
961
Latest from all albums
760
959
976
960
761
961
977
762
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
27th October 2024 1:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
stream
Barb
ace
Pretty autumn capture!
October 27th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice ripple on the water. We were reading yesterday that local river beds are drying up because the water is being used inappropriately.
October 27th, 2024
Mags
ace
A beautiful perspective.
October 27th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close