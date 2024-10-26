Previous
Water & Oil by rensala
Photo 960

Water & Oil

A little fun on a rainy day
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Susan Wakely
Fun playtime.
October 26th, 2024  
Casablanca
Ooh isn't that fun? Lots of playtime with shapes
October 26th, 2024  
Rick Aubin
Very cool!
October 26th, 2024  
Diana
Lovely shapes and tones.
October 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn)
Looks great.
October 26th, 2024  
