Previous
Photo 960
Water & Oil
A little fun on a rainy day
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
5
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2696
photos
175
followers
193
following
263% complete
Views
16
Comments
5
Album
Themes
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
water
,
collage
,
oil
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun playtime.
October 26th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Ooh isn't that fun? Lots of playtime with shapes
October 26th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
Very cool!
October 26th, 2024
Diana
ace
Lovely shapes and tones.
October 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Looks great.
October 26th, 2024
