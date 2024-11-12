Previous
Feet up by rensala
Photo 973

Feet up

… but for all the wrong reasons! I fell off my deck yesterday whilst talking to my gardener. No fun and pretty bruised but I’ll live.
12th November 2024 12th Nov 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
266% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh Renee, take care and rest all those painful parts !!
November 13th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Take care feel better soon.
November 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise