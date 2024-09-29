Previous
Smile (29) by rensala
Smile (29)

This gorgeous sculpture is called Lady with a Smile by Enzo Plazotta
29th September 2024 29th Sep 24

John Falconer ace
Beautiful capture
September 29th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Resplendent......
September 29th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
And what a serene smile - such a gorgeous sculpture from the smile on her face to the drape of her gown ! fav
September 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very serene and beautiful
September 29th, 2024  
