Previous
Photo 734
Smile (29)
This gorgeous sculpture is called Lady with a Smile by Enzo Plazotta
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
4
1
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
2615
photos
170
followers
193
following
201% complete
View this month »
727
728
729
730
731
732
733
734
Latest from all albums
731
948
732
931
733
932
949
734
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
11th September 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
smile
,
sept24words
John Falconer
ace
Beautiful capture
September 29th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Resplendent......
September 29th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
And what a serene smile - such a gorgeous sculpture from the smile on her face to the drape of her gown ! fav
September 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very serene and beautiful
September 29th, 2024
