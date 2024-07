Reflections at the D&G Exhibition

Hard to know what is and what is not here. Thomas went to this amazing exhibition for us both so these are his photos, with his permission. I’m soo pleased to have seen the exhibits through his eyes at least.



Their promos say that Dolce & Gabana couture inspiration spans art to architecture, the topography of cities to music, ballet to opera, each theme is simultaneously rooted in the two founders’ abiding love of traditional craftsmanship, their Italian heritage, and passion for la dolce vita.