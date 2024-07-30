Sign up
Photo 872
Reflections at Tea Time (30)
Crazy heat earlier today in the upper 30s on our deck - but very pleasant now for afternoon tea
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
2
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos
2434
photos
177
followers
197
following
238% complete
865
866
867
868
869
870
871
872
672
870
887
673
871
888
674
872
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th July 2024 5:43pm
Tags
reflections
,
teatime
Susan Wakely
ace
That looks very rich. Not sure that I could manage it in this heat.
July 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Oh wow! Can I have some? It looks so good!
July 30th, 2024
