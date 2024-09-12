Previous
Geometric Abstract by rensala
Geometric Abstract

This was a window display in a watch store - I rather liked the patterns
12th September 2024

Renee Salamon

@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I've enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Diana
Amazing shapes and contrasts.
September 12th, 2024  
Mags
Very cool!
September 12th, 2024  
