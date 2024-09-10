Sign up
Previous
Photo 913
Reflections
10th September 2024
10th Sep 24
3
0
Renee Salamon
ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Photo Details
Views
6
6
Comments
3
3
Album
Themes
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
5th September 2024 1:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
reflections
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Amazing
September 10th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections and candid shot.
September 10th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
It’s a person….quite well camouflaged there but for her scarf. Looks great.
September 10th, 2024
