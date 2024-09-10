Previous
Reflections by rensala
Photo 913

Reflections

10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Renee Salamon

ace
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
250% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Amazing
September 10th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections and candid shot.
September 10th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
It’s a person….quite well camouflaged there but for her scarf. Looks great.
September 10th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise