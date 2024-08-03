Sign up
Photo 876
Flower Abstract (3)
I received this Peacock-plant as a gift this week - I’ll try and get a decent shot of it today for my 365 capture. It’s a beauty
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Renee Salamon
@rensala
Year 2 on 365 and I feel a real sense of accomplishment. I’ve enjoyed every minute both taking and editing daily photos, but also...
Tags
plant
leaves
abstract
abstractaug2024
Susan Wakely
ace
I can imagine this as a view under a microscope.
August 3rd, 2024
