We're Not Lost ... We're just Going the Long Way by revken70
275 / 365

We're Not Lost ... We're just Going the Long Way

From our 12km hike this afternoon. The kids were good sports about it.
2nd October 2022 2nd Oct 22

Ken M

@revken70
