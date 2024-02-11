Sign up
Previous
50 / 365
Warranted
An interesting antique scale at one of my favorite coffee shops.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
2
0
Rick Aubin
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
50
photos
20
followers
18
following
13% complete
View this month »
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
11th February 2024 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
antique
John
Cool close up, love the PoV.
February 11th, 2024
Milanie
ace
Great close-up
February 11th, 2024
