68 / 365
Window Mountain View
Near Littleton,NH
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Rick Aubin
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd March 2024 3:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful scenery
March 2nd, 2024
Babs
ace
Looks lovely in black and white.
March 2nd, 2024
Denise Norden
Great shot and view
March 2nd, 2024
