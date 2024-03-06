Sign up
72 / 365
View from the Cue (Ball)
Shooting billiards at a B&B in northern New Hampshire, and caught this out the window.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
1
0
Rick Aubin
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
72
photos
22
followers
20
following
19% complete
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
2nd March 2024 3:10pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
theme-march2024
John
Fab view
March 6th, 2024
