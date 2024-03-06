Previous
View from the Cue (Ball) by rickaubin
View from the Cue (Ball)

Shooting billiards at a B&B in northern New Hampshire, and caught this out the window.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
John
Fab view
March 6th, 2024  
