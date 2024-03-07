Previous
Fastidious Flight by rickaubin
73 / 365

Fastidious Flight

Looking down the middle of a staircase and decided to take the stairs.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Fabulous geometry and texture on the floor
March 7th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love it, an M C Escher moment here. Works perfectly in black and white. fav.
March 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise