114 / 365
The Falls in Spring
Tried to accentuate the falls with slow shutter speed, which also affected the flag.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Rick Aubin
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
114
b&w
Corinne C
Spectacular falls!
April 20th, 2024
Wendy
if this doesn't make it on both the popular and trending I will be shocked. Superb!
April 20th, 2024
