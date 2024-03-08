Previous
Fantastic Plastic (Lens) by rickaubin
74 / 365

Fantastic Plastic (Lens)

Drugstore readers make QWERTY look perty.
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Have them in several rooms in the house :)
March 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise