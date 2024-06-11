Previous
Corner of the Sky by rickaubin
147 / 365

Corner of the Sky

A myriad of clouds above the campus today.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
40% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise