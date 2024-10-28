Sign up
238 / 365
Tree Underground
Shot through a basement window. Selective color seemed to make sense.
28th October 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
365
Tags
autumn
Suzanne
ace
Good choice of presentation
October 28th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
October 28th, 2024
