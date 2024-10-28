Previous
Tree Underground by rickaubin
Tree Underground

Shot through a basement window. Selective color seemed to make sense.
28th October 2024 28th Oct 24

Rick Aubin

Suzanne ace
Good choice of presentation
October 28th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
October 28th, 2024  
