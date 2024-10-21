Previous
Autumn Reflection Reveals Spirit by rickaubin
231 / 365

Autumn Reflection Reveals Spirit

Noticed when I turned this reflection of trees on its side that a spirit appeared.
21st October 2024 21st Oct 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
63% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Andy Oz ace
Beautiful picture, both this orientation and the more natural one. Those colours are amazing!
October 21st, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
@plebster Thanks so much, Andy!
October 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise