231 / 365
Autumn Reflection Reveals Spirit
Noticed when I turned this reflection of trees on its side that a spirit appeared.
21st October 2024
21st Oct 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Tags
reflection
,
abstract
,
autumn
Andy Oz
ace
Beautiful picture, both this orientation and the more natural one. Those colours are amazing!
October 21st, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@plebster
Thanks so much, Andy!
October 21st, 2024
