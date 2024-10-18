Previous
Wrought Iron Autumn by rickaubin
228 / 365

Wrought Iron Autumn

Crunchy brown leaves against the black wrought iron—felt it should be rendered in black-and-white.
18th October 2024 18th Oct 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice in black and white
October 18th, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
@365projectorgchristine Thanks Christine!
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise