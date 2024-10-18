Sign up
228 / 365
Wrought Iron Autumn
Crunchy brown leaves against the black wrought iron—felt it should be rendered in black-and-white.
18th October 2024
18th Oct 24
2
1
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
228
photos
38
followers
45
following
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
18th October 2024 1:50pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
b&w
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice in black and white
October 18th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thanks Christine!
October 18th, 2024
