157 / 365
Tattered
Large moth under the porch light has seen better days.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
3rd July 2024 8:42am
b&w
Wendy
ace
#metoo ;-) great shot. Fav
July 5th, 2024
Rick Aubin
ace
@photohoot
Right there with you. Thanks Wendy!
July 5th, 2024
