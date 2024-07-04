Previous
Tattered by rickaubin
157 / 365

Tattered

Large moth under the porch light has seen better days.
4th July 2024

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details

Wendy ace
#metoo ;-) great shot. Fav
July 5th, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
@photohoot Right there with you. Thanks Wendy!
July 5th, 2024  
