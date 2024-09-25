Previous
Shiny And Sharp by rickaubin
Shiny And Sharp

Mad Max implications here. Don’t know why big rig wheels have these spiky lug nuts.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Rick Aubin

Renee Salamon ace
Perfect in B&w - but a bit scary
September 25th, 2024  
