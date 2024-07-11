Previous
Driver Seat by rickaubin
159 / 365

Driver Seat

Sometimes when you’re doing your other hobby, they overlap.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Rick Aubin

I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Corinne C ace
Wonderful pic
July 11th, 2024  
Rick Aubin ace
@corinnec Thanks Corinne!
July 11th, 2024  
