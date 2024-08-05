Previous
Kilmarnock & Brookline by rickaubin
Kilmarnock & Brookline

On the way to Fenway, spotted a nice opportunity for selective color.
5th August 2024

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Nice one!
August 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
Excellent selective colouring and nice bit of parking with the caravan.
August 6th, 2024  
