Previous
The Inner Light VS The Light Beyond by rickaubin
181 / 365

The Inner Light VS The Light Beyond

I think we all have an inner life that shines bright. Do we shine as bright as the light that shines back? Do we the envy that glow beyond our reach? Perhaps the light beyond is our own bright light reflecting back.
9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise