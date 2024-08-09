Sign up
181 / 365
The Inner Light VS The Light Beyond
I think we all have an inner life that shines bright. Do we shine as bright as the light that shines back? Do we the envy that glow beyond our reach? Perhaps the light beyond is our own bright light reflecting back.
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
8th August 2024 3:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
