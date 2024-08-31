Previous
Vaulted by rickaubin
195 / 365

Vaulted

St Anne Basilica, Quebec, CA
31st August 2024 31st Aug 24

Rick Aubin

ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mark St Clair ace
Love the shadows
August 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise