The Party Balcony by rickaubin
The Party Balcony

Spotted this traveling through the province of Quebec. A little balcony really stood out to me as a place for selective color.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

Rick Aubin

@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
