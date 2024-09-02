Sign up
Previous
197 / 365
The Party Balcony
Spotted this traveling through the province of Quebec. A little balcony really stood out to me as a place for selective color.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
