202 / 365
The Artist
An artist in their natural habitat
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
12th September 2024 3:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
Suzanne
ace
I like that. I like the contrast between what the artist is working on and the setting. Suggests that what the artist is what's out of the frame is much different to what the photograph shows
September 12th, 2024
