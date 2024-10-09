Sign up
220 / 365
Snowy Egret
Spotted near the waterfront.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Rick Aubin
ace
@rickaubin
I love the arts! When I was a kid, I became a drummer, and did a lot of that until I got married. Discovered photography...
Tags
bird
,
ocean
,
pier
,
waterfront
Christina
ace
Wonderful details you’ve captured
October 14th, 2024
