Previous
One More Sunset from the Archives! by rickster549
Photo 3340

One More Sunset from the Archives!

The eye of the storm has passed, but we were still in the outer bands, so lots of rain and clouds. Did go down, but didn't even get out of the car, as it was raining pretty hard, and I had left my umbrella back at the house.
5th August 2024 5th Aug 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
915% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Taffy ace
National news is describing quite an awful situation! Best of luck to you -- and this is a beautiful scene.
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise