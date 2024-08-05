Sign up
Previous
Photo 3340
One More Sunset from the Archives!
The eye of the storm has passed, but we were still in the outer bands, so lots of rain and clouds. Did go down, but didn't even get out of the car, as it was raining pretty hard, and I had left my umbrella back at the house.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
sunsets-rick365
Taffy
ace
National news is describing quite an awful situation! Best of luck to you -- and this is a beautiful scene.
August 6th, 2024
