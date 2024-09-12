Previous
Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight! by rickster549
Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight!

Almost didn't go down, as it was still raining, but at the last minute, decided to go, just to get out of the house. As I was driving down, I could see the change in color of the skies, so figured I made the right choice. Just wish I had left about 15 to 20 minutes earlier, as I think the sun actually peaked out as it was about to go below the horizon. And it was still raining a bit while I was trying to get the shot. I really need to invent some attachment for an umbrella while I try to take pictures in the rain. :-)
Rick

Allison Maltese ace
Wow, fire on the water. What color!!
September 13th, 2024  
