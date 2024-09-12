Sure Wasn't Expecting This Tonight!

Almost didn't go down, as it was still raining, but at the last minute, decided to go, just to get out of the house. As I was driving down, I could see the change in color of the skies, so figured I made the right choice. Just wish I had left about 15 to 20 minutes earlier, as I think the sun actually peaked out as it was about to go below the horizon. And it was still raining a bit while I was trying to get the shot. I really need to invent some attachment for an umbrella while I try to take pictures in the rain. :-)