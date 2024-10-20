Sign up
Photo 3416
Still Didn't Clear Up, Even After the Air Show!
At least it wasn't raining, but the clouds still remained overhead. Thought we might get a lot more color for a few minutes, but it didn't happen. Just a slight red glow, and it was gone.
20th October 2024
20th Oct 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
20th October 2024 7:13pm
Tags
sunsets-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous tones
October 21st, 2024
Krista Mae
ace
So beautiful! I love your photo.
October 21st, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Pretty scene, anyway. I can’t wait for some kind of normal weather.
October 21st, 2024
