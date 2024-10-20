Previous
Still Didn't Clear Up, Even After the Air Show! by rickster549
Still Didn't Clear Up, Even After the Air Show!

At least it wasn't raining, but the clouds still remained overhead. Thought we might get a lot more color for a few minutes, but it didn't happen. Just a slight red glow, and it was gone.
20th October 2024 20th Oct 24

Rick

gloria jones ace
Gorgeous tones
October 21st, 2024  
Krista Mae ace
So beautiful! I love your photo.
October 21st, 2024  
Peter Dulis ace
Beautiful
October 21st, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Pretty scene, anyway. I can’t wait for some kind of normal weather.
October 21st, 2024  
