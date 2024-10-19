Sign up
Photo 3363
Did Have One Fly Overhead Today!
Most of the show was quite a ways away, but this one did make one pass over the pier where we were watching today. Very loud as it went by.
19th October 2024
19th Oct 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
19th October 2024 3:14pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
nice get!
October 20th, 2024
