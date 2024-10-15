Previous
One More Attempt at the Comet! by rickster549
One More Attempt at the Comet!

Again, not sure why it's not showing up any brighter. I suspect it's either the moon, or maybe some haze out there.
15th October 2024

Rick

@rickster549
Danette Thompson
Glad you saw it. Very cloudy to our west tonight.
October 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
amazing that you can capture it at all with those lights around
October 16th, 2024  
