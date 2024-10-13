Previous
Got the Comet/Meteor Tonight After Sunset! by rickster549
Photo 3357

Got the Comet/Meteor Tonight After Sunset!

Just heard about it this evening when one of our friends came down and wanted to know where it was. So had to wait around and see if I could get some shots of it.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Babs ace
Oh wow amazing, lucky you. well spotted. fav.
October 14th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh fantastic!
October 14th, 2024  
Barb ace
Excellent!!
October 14th, 2024  
