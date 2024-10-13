Sign up
Previous
Photo 3357
Got the Comet/Meteor Tonight After Sunset!
Just heard about it this evening when one of our friends came down and wanted to know where it was. So had to wait around and see if I could get some shots of it.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9878
photos
152
followers
53
following
919% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
13th October 2024 8:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Babs
ace
Oh wow amazing, lucky you. well spotted. fav.
October 14th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh fantastic!
October 14th, 2024
Barb
ace
Excellent!!
October 14th, 2024
