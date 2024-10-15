Sign up
Previous
Photo 3114
The Great Horned Owl Juvenile!
Staring down at me. Just love those eyes on these guys. Had actually gone down tonight to look for this guy, but couldn't find him, so had to pull one from the archives.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
0
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
birds-rick365
