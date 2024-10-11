Previous
Ruby -Crowned Kinglet by rickster549
Photo 3110

Ruby -Crowned Kinglet

Or at least that seemed to be the closest that I could identify it as. It was just running out on the pavement in front of me. Strange. If anyone see's it differently, please say something.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a beauty
October 12th, 2024  
