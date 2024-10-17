Sign up
Previous
Photo 3413
Sunset Through the Clear Skies!
Made it down before the sun set, tonight, but just wasn't a whole lot of color with the sun in the picture. But got a little color after the sun went down below the horizon.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
0
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
9890
photos
153
followers
53
following
935% complete
3406
3407
3408
3409
3410
3411
3412
3413
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
17th October 2024 6:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
sunsets-rick365
