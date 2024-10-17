Previous
Sunset Through the Clear Skies! by rickster549
Photo 3413

Sunset Through the Clear Skies!

Made it down before the sun set, tonight, but just wasn't a whole lot of color with the sun in the picture. But got a little color after the sun went down below the horizon.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
935% complete

