Totally Clear Skies Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3409

Totally Clear Skies Tonight!

Went back to my regular sunset spot tonight. The skies were totally clear. Guess that probably made for a better shot of the comet, which you see on my next shot.
13th October 2024 13th Oct 24

Rick

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh how amazing - and good to see the spot we all love with you again
October 14th, 2024  
