Previous
Photo 3411
Tonight's Sunset Before the Comet!
Went to one of my other spots tonight for sunset and to look for the comet. From the detail that I got on the sun, suspect there is quite a bit of haze out there and it's just not letting the comet show through.
15th October 2024
15th Oct 24
3
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
15th October 2024 6:45pm
Danette Thompson
ace
Very pretty
October 16th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Stunning...
October 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so beautifully composed Rick
October 16th, 2024
