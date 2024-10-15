Previous
Tonight's Sunset Before the Comet! by rickster549
Tonight's Sunset Before the Comet!

Went to one of my other spots tonight for sunset and to look for the comet. From the detail that I got on the sun, suspect there is quite a bit of haze out there and it's just not letting the comet show through.
15th October 2024 15th Oct 24

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Danette Thompson
Very pretty
October 16th, 2024  
gloria jones
Stunning...
October 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
so beautifully composed Rick
October 16th, 2024  
