Previous
Tried to Zoom in a Little More Tonight! by rickster549
Photo 3116

Tried to Zoom in a Little More Tonight!

Zoomed in a little more tonight, so it took out all of the lower horizon. Totally clear tonight, but seems like it still wasn't as bright as it was about a week ago. Probably best on black.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
853% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

*lynn ace
wonderful capture
October 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise