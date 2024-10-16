Sign up
Photo 3412
Sunset Before the Comet!
Actually got down late this afternoon, so didn't see the sun go down, but these clouds did offer some pretty good color after it went down.
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
sunsets-rick365
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
love the patterns those clouds are making
October 17th, 2024
