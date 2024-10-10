At Least the Sun Popped Out for Just a Little Bit Tonight!

Saw the sun for just a little bit this evening, but even that was better then what we had last night. Still had quite a breeze out there, but for the most part, think things are calming down as the storm has moved way on past. Good bit of rain last night and some minimal winds, but wasn't as bad as it could have been or as bad as it was further south. Hope all is well with anyone that had to evacuate and hope all of your property is still in good shape.